Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CALX opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. Calix has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $200.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 187.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Calix by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Calix by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

