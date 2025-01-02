AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.52% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $40.15 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $42.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

