8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

8X8 stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.38 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. 8X8’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in 8X8 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 679,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 16.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 8.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

