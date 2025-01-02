AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 949,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.
NYSE AGCO opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $130.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 51.33%.
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
