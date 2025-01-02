Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $10.18. Iris Energy shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 2,106,716 shares traded.

IREN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,139,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 467.1% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 79,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

