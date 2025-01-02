Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,008 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 546,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 667.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 498,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 456.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,544,000 after buying an additional 496,129 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 304.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,963,000 after buying an additional 312,726 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $111.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.91%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

