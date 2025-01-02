Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 80,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $239.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 47.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

