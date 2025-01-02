Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Update

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 24,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 19.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HPP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPP
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,786,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,319,869 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $5,505,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 450.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,066,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,822.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 760,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,209,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 630,932 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $427.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
