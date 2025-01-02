Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 369,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 254,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,718 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,740 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 254.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

