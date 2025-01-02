Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
