Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 167,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flux Power stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Flux Power worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

