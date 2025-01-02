Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.55. Triple Flag Precious Metals shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 89,626 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $111,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

