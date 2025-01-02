M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($12.76) and last traded at GBX 1,011.81 ($12.66), with a volume of 32963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 994 ($12.44).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.64) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MPE
M.P. Evans Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($11.76), for a total transaction of £37,412 ($46,811.81). Insiders sold a total of 8,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,238,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.63% of the company’s stock.
M.P. Evans Group Company Profile
M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.
Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than M.P. Evans Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.