Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.71. 1,005,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,425,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
Hertz Global Stock Up 3.4 %
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.