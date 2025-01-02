Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.71. 1,005,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,425,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Hertz Global Stock Up 3.4 %

Hertz Global Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

