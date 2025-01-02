MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,875,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,219% from the previous session’s volume of 3,174,418 shares.The stock last traded at $8.95 and had previously closed at $6.41.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 23.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

Institutional Trading of MicroCloud Hologram

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLO. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in MicroCloud Hologram by 1,488.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 174,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MicroCloud Hologram by 336.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 325,785 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MicroCloud Hologram by 1,122.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 393,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.