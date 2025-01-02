Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 75,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 98,530 shares.The stock last traded at $16.68 and had previously closed at $16.46.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $914.28 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

In related news, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,400. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 1,045,043.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 386,666 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 0.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 15.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

