Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDLGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 75,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 98,530 shares.The stock last traded at $16.68 and had previously closed at $16.46.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $914.28 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,400. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 1,045,043.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 386,666 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 0.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 15.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

