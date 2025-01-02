Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 362,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 633,795 shares.The stock last traded at $99.85 and had previously closed at $99.81.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1,017.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after buying an additional 125,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 309.4% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,479 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

