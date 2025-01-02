ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 230,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 153,843 shares.The stock last traded at $2.03 and had previously closed at $1.96.

ECARX Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.38.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

