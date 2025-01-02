Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 274,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 464,328 shares.The stock last traded at $627.46 and had previously closed at $627.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $622.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,983,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

