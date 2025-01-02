Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. 34,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 278,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

THRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $622.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.12). Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $179.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Thryv by 97.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Thryv by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

