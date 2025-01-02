CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $325,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,701 shares of company stock worth $2,052,704. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 132.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

NYSE:CF opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $94.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

