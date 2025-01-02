SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,647,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 4,338,025 shares.The stock last traded at $26.38 and had previously closed at $26.28.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,512,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,598,000 after buying an additional 167,836 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after buying an additional 1,239,586 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,747,000 after buying an additional 1,957,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,442 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

