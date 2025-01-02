Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR) versus RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) and Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Black Dragon Resource Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 12.03% 8.16% 2.75% Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $30.91 billion 0.64 $1.57 billion $4.12 7.15 Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Black Dragon Resource Companies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Black Dragon Resource Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 1 3.00 Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Black Dragon Resource Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Dragon Resource Companies is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ProTek Capital, Inc.

