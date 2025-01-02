Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.87, but opened at $195.01. Moog shares last traded at $195.01, with a volume of 620 shares.

Moog Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.38 and a 200-day moving average of $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Moog Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

