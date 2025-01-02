2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.91, but opened at $54.74. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $54.56, with a volume of 3,016,984 shares.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITX. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

