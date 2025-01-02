2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.91, but opened at $54.74. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $54.56, with a volume of 3,016,984 shares.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.