Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.23, but opened at $58.77. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 78,260 shares trading hands.

Semler Scientific Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $500.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,345,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 642,982 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semler Scientific by 150.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,314 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 18.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

