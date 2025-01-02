Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.23, but opened at $58.77. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 78,260 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $500.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.18.
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
