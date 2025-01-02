CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.40. CompoSecure shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 345,222 shares trading hands.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 66,350 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,055,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,358,692 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,789.72. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 55,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $904,246.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,496,947.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,066. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CompoSecure by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 186.1% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 165.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

