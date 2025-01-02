Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 56,804 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 307,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 72,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 121,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $437.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -121.74%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

