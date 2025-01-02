Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance
Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $437.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.
Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -121.74%.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
