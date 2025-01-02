VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $210.00 and last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 13323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.23. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 59.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after buying an additional 38,036 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 5.7% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

