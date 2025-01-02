Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 362,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 110,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Avanti Helium Trading Up 10.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

