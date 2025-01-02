Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Up 12.8% – Time to Buy?

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10). 981,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,166,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.05 ($0.09).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of £7.47 million, a PE ratio of -195.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fusion Antibodies news, insider Adrian Kinkaid purchased 83,728 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £3,349.12 ($4,190.59). 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

