AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 35.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 15.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. AerCap has a 12-month low of $70.48 and a 12-month high of $100.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

