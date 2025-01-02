Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Update

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Archrock Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Archrock by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Archrock by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after buying an additional 185,962 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Archrock by 9.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 9.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Archrock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.59. Archrock has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $292.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archrock will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

