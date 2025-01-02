Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.61 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.94 ($0.11). Approximately 544,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 256,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a report on Monday, September 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.10.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

