Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 90,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFS opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 128.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

