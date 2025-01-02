Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Increases By 9.1%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
EVMT opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $19.43.
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.
