Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Increases By 9.1%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EVMT opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF ( NASDAQ:EVMT Free Report ) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.83% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

