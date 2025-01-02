Short Interest in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Rises By 9.1%

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 71,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 79.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after acquiring an additional 324,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.