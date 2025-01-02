Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Up 18.4% – Time to Buy?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shot up 18.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 35,680,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 53,166,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About Red Rock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.