HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,950,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 17,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 31.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,803,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,477,000 after purchasing an additional 560,880 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

