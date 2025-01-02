Short Interest in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Rises By 9.6%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 115,400 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 162.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alexander’s by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,148,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Price Performance

Alexander’s stock opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.83. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Alexander’s Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.81%.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

