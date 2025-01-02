Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 827,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Mark T. Phelan sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $111,572.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,030.20. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 360,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,302.50. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,577 shares of company stock worth $1,915,672. 19.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
