Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 827,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Mark T. Phelan sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $111,572.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,030.20. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 360,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,302.50. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,577 shares of company stock worth $1,915,672. 19.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACEL opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $879.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

