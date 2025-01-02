Veradigm Inc. Extends Employment Agreement with Interim CFOVeradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) announced in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that an employment agreement with Mr. Leland Westerfield, the Company’s Interim Chief

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Veradigm’s 8K filing here.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading