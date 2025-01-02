Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,993,100 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 1,886,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.1 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

