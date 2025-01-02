Short Interest in Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Grows By 5.1%

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,096.0 days.
Audinate Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AUDGF opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Audinate Group has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.
Audinate Group Company Profile
