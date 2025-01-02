Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,602,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 7,186,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 434.4 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance
Shares of AKCCF opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.28.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aker Carbon Capture ASA
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- About the Markup Calculator
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.