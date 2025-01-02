Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,602,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 7,186,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 434.4 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance

Shares of AKCCF opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Read More

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company’s carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

