China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in December

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,263,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 2,139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,316.5 days.
China Conch Venture Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCVTF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. China Conch Venture has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.
About China Conch Venture
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Conch Venture
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.