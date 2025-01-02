China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in December

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,263,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 2,139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,316.5 days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCVTF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. China Conch Venture has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

Featured Stories

