Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Piraeus Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

BPIRY opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.