CMO Group (LON:CMO) Trading Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). 344,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,774% from the average session volume of 18,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.13).
CMO Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86. The company has a market capitalization of £6.62 million, a PE ratio of -306.67 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.15.
About CMO Group
Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.
