CMO Group (LON:CMO) Trading Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). 344,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,774% from the average session volume of 18,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.13).

CMO Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86. The company has a market capitalization of £6.62 million, a PE ratio of -306.67 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.15.

About CMO Group

CMO was founded in 2008 as Construction Materials Online by four individuals with a traditional merchants background who spotted an opportunity to disrupt what remains a predominantly offline sector by launching a dedicated online roofing merchant. Roofing Superstore made its first commercial sale in 2009.

Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.

Featured Stories

