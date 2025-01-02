Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

CFMOF opened at C$62.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.43. Cofinimmo has a twelve month low of C$58.00 and a twelve month high of C$81.44.

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants.

