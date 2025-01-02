Mothercare (LON:MTC) Trading Up 19.4% – Here’s What Happened

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05). 126,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 335,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Mothercare Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.06 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Mothercare alerts:

Insider Activity at Mothercare

In other Mothercare news, insider Andrew Cook acquired 1,000,000 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,537.54). 44.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.