Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.42 ($0.08). 103,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 147,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Coral Products Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.98.

Coral Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.

The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

